Chennai constable kills self on 26th birthday

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable on duty allegedly shot himself using the service rifle on Sunday morning. The family members said K Manigandan was to celebrate his 26th birthday the same day.

Manigandan, a native of Veligaram village near Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, was serving in the Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion (TSP). “He joined the force almost two years ago and was recently posted at the gate of the office of the Inspector General of Police at Kilpauk Armed Reserve headquarters. His duty started at around 5 am and he shot himself at 5.30 am,” said a personnel from the TSP battalion who knew Manigandan and was waiting at the mortuary.

Relatives of Armed Reserve

constable K Manigandan

wait at the KMC mortuary

to receive his mortal remains

on Sunday | P Jawahar

He was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Manigandan, a BSc graduate in Computer Science, was a grade II constable. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his parents who left for Thiruvallur at around 4 pm. The police sent a team of 10 Armed Reserve personnel to help them in the funeral process.

Police said he shot himself in the head using the .303 rifle. This model was used during the second world war by the British. A police officer also said that it is a powerful rifle that can penetrate seven men lined up. The police seized the cartridge from the rifle.

When queried if the suicide was related to work pressure, a senior police officer said, “Usually 16 personnel will be posted on a four-hour shift. This is when many personnel who join after completing graduation, prepare for the higher level exams or other government services. There is absolutely no pressure as an Armed Reserve personnel.”

Kannan, Manigandan’s father, told Express that his son did not speak of any difficulty. “He has always been like that. He will never tell us what he is going through. Both his elder sisters are married and we were planning to get him married too. I wrote my land on his name and I think there is no chance of committing suicide due to family pressure,” Kannan said.

According to his relatives, Manigandan was a very nice person who spoke very little. “His parents were dependent on him as both his sisters are married. The last time he spoke to us was during Pongal. He did not contact us after that,” they added.

His colleagues said, “Manigandan was in love with a girl since school and had introduced her to his friends saying that he will marry her soon. She got married last month but he never spoke about it recently. We suspect it could be because of it.” Further investigations are on.

If your are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.