Bank manager foils bid to encash forged cheque

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The customers and staff of a public sector bank on Anna Salai chased and nabbed one of the two men who allegedly attempted to encash a forged cheque on Saturday.

Police said the men sprayed a chemical substance on the Bank of Baroda’s manager, Rajavel when he detected that the cheque was forged and raised doubts.

“Employees of a private courier firm usually exchanged the cheque which the LIC office gave them every month, and returned with cash. In the same manner, on Saturday, one Venkatesh (30), a native of Bengaluru, along with his friend Rajiv Shetty, came with a cheque for a sum of Rs 96,500 and handed it over to Rajavelu. The manager grew suspicious and found the cash amount was altered,” said a police officer.

When he questioned them, after suspecting that the two men were trying to cheat the bank, Venkatesh is said to have sprayed a chemical on the manager. Rajavelu who suffered irritation in the eyes, raised an alarm. Venkatesh and Rajiv by then boarded their scooter and tried to escape, when they collided head-on with another biker and fell down.

While Rajiv ran away from the spot, Venkatesh was caught by the customers and was beaten up. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had stolen the cheque from the private courier firm. Police have launched a hunt for his friend.