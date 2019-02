Power supply to be affected at parts of Chennai tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, the supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed.

PERUNGUDI : Govindan Nagar, Maniammai st, Kolavizhiamman Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Ghandhi Nagar, Periyar Salai, Kandasamy Nagar, 8 to 10th st, Pachayappan st and DSG Nagar

SEMBIUM : Gowthamapuram Housing Board, Jawahar st, Raja st, Periyar Nagar vyasarpadi, Subramani Nagar, Car Nagar, MPM st (part), Ramana Nagar, Veerapandian st, New Kamaraj Nagar, Maduma Nagar (part),Thirupur Kumaran st, Kattabomman st, Manikavinayagar Koil st

BESANT NAGAR: Elliamman koil st, Dhamodharapuram (1st ,2nd, 3rd and 4th Main Road), 7,8,9,11,12,13,14th Cross Street, 1st Main Road, Sastri Nagar

KOTTIVAKKAM : New Beach road, 1st, 2nd, 3rd , 39th to 51st, 59th to 71st Streets, 3rd,7th,8th and 11th Main Road, Kurinji Flats, RTO office, Bhaghatsingh Salai, Shivani Flat, Kurinji Extension

KK Nagar AREA: 5, 8, 11 Sectors, Part of R.K Shanmugam Salai, Ramasamy Salai, 9th Sector, Munusamy Salai

SAIDAPET AREA : LDG road, Park Talk office Road, Sri Nagar Colony 1 Part, Dhamous Nagar, Arockiyamadha street, Pishop colony, Kakkan puram