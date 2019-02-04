Home Cities Chennai

Racing on the road of inclusivity

Following the decades-old tradition, the National Association for the Blind in association with O2 Health Studio organised a Car Rally for the Blind on February 3 at Savera Hotel.

More than 100 cars participated in the rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the decades-old tradition, the National Association for the Blind in association with O2 Health Studio organised a Car Rally for the Blind on February 3 at Savera Hotel. The first rally was held in Mumbai, and Chennai followed in 1989. Even after decades, the objective remains the same. It is still one of the most inclusive sports events for the differently-abled.

Each car has a driver and a navigator who are mutually dependent. They are accompanied by not more than two more team members. The sighted driver depends totally on the visually challenged navigator for the route which is handed over to them in Braille. This has to be read out by the visually challenged navigator. The rally lasts a little over two hours and takes the participants through Chennai’s roads. As speed and timing play an important role, the third member of the team has to do the calculations while the fourth member co-ordinates the proceedings. 

More than 100 cars participated in the rally. Prizes were distributed the same afternoon. A briefing session was held at the venue on February 2 in which the driver and the navigator were acquainted with each other and familiarised themselves with the rules. The interaction creates a bond of friendship between them. It helps visually challenged people to build contacts, and gives the sighted person an opportunity to get to know the skills and talents of a person with visual impairment. Participants were divided into categories – Duches, All ladies, Bob, Scb-Gbs, Savera, Expert, Regular, O2 and Novice. Three winners were chosen from each category.

