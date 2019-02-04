Tambaram Railway Station: Railing against amenities

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters rush from one end of the platform to the next, holding the straps of their bags as they jog to the foot over bridge. Some passengers heft large cloth bags as they climb the stairs, breathing sharply through their mouths as they run to the other end of the Tambaram Railway Station.

With around 3,50,000 daily commuters, the Tambaram Railway Station divides the area into East and West Tambaram. Last year, it was declared as the third terminal of the Chennai Railway division, but commuters complain that the railway station still lacks proper amenities.

“One of the major issues is that the station does not have an escalator or lift facility on the 6th, 7th and 8th platforms, where long-distance trains usually halt. The commuters, especially senior citizens, are put into hardship as they have to carry their luggage and climb the foot over bridge (FOB),” said P Viswanathan, a regular commuter. Passengers have also been demanding a FOB on the northern side of the station, as they have to walk a distance of 1.5 km to the south side of the station to climb the FOB.

There are eight platforms at Tambaram railway station. Platforms one to four are used for suburban trains between Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach, and platforms five to eight are used by the suburban electric trains between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu and Tirumalpur, as well as long-distance express trains.

Washroom facilities are only available on the western side of the railway station. With the Madras Christian College and numerous offices located on the eastern side of the station, there are large crowds heading towards East Tambaram. Yet, no washroom facilities have been built, and commuters rue that the existing washrooms on the western side of the station are seldom cleaned. Funds amounting to `40 lakh per year have been allocated to clean the Tambaram Railway Station.

Amenities for persons with disability are also lacking. “The station does not have a battery car for the disabled. Moreover, there are no lifts, special parking, or information as to where wheelchairs are available. Despite repeated appeals, there are no railway announcements about where the disabled coaches would halt. The ticket counters must be built at a height of 775 mm for wheelchair accessibility and this is not available in any station in Chennai,” said 21-year-old R Ambika, a daily commuter.

No provisions have been made for the arrival of taxis or private vehicles on the eastern side of the station, forcing passengers to either take an auto or walk all the way. When contacted, an official said wheelchair and porter facilities are available on the western side of the railway station. The official said that they are working on the other issues.