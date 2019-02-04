Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair witnesses footfall of over 10 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair drawing to a close on Monday, the weekend saw an average estimated footfall of three lakhs a day, according to the fair organisers.

“The total count has increased by around two lakhs when compared to last year,” said Mayilavelan, a media coordinator.

The estimated count of visitors this year is over 10 lakhs, organisers said. Apart from the elephant stationed at the fair to welcome visitors, the ‘sound and light’ show of freedom fighters proved to be another major attraction this year.

Stories of leaders, including Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar and Velu Nachiyar lined the stretch leading up to the replica of the Cellular Jail, a colonial prison at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

“This year, ‘instilling patriotism’, one of the fair’s six themes, is the central focus and all attractions have been designed accordingly,” said Annal, another media coordinator.

Life-size statues of Veera Vanchinathan accompanied by visuals from 1961 Sivaji Ganesan starrer ‘Kappalotiya Thamizhan’ in which Vanchinathan finds a mention is played in one of the stalls.

“Sivaji’s Veerapandiya Kattabomman is also played. It brings back old memories and is a refreshing break to watch the visuals,” said 64-year-old Radhakrishnan S, a visitor.

The line up of visuals eventually leads to a replica of Jallianwala Bagh memorial at Amritsar followed by a replica of the Cellular Jail which uses life-size statues to tell the tales of misery faced by Indian prisoners.