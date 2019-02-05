A slice of Amritsar in Chennai

Dia Rekhi and Ruchika Jain By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amritsar is over 2,500 kilometres away but you don’t have to travel that far to have an authentic Punjabi meal. The ongoing Border Cuisine Punjab food festival at Up North in The Raintree Hotel, Anna Salai will satiate your cravings.

As we entered the restaurant, we were welcomed by large colourful cutouts of Amritsar city life — a makeshift road and cut outs of the quintessential large trucks. The charpai or khatiya and the milestone block with Wagah Border written on it offered the perfect setting to make us feel like we were travelling on NH1, with a stopover at a roadside dhaba.

We started the meal with sampling succulent meats cooked in a concoction of Indian spices and sauteed in desi ghee.

“We wanted to get into the roots of Punjab. We have curated this menu keeping in mind the kind of food our ancestors used to indulge in before the Partition. The menu has been specially curated to give an authentic Punjabi food experience. My favourite dish on the menu is the phillauri mutton seekh,” said chef Amrick Singh while speaking about the Punjab fest that is being organised till February 10.

Next up was a tall glass of thick sweet lassi. The rich cream coupled with a generous amount of kesar and dry fruits transported us to the bustling streets of Amritsar where delicious lassi is available at every other corner.

We were only beginning to recover from the lusciousness of the lassi when a platter of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, all cooked to perfection, was brought to our table. The first morsel of the juciy lamb ke parche is a good enough reason for you to plan your next meal at Up North. The butter chicken and the mutton raan are two other reasons. Fret not, vegetarians, there are more reasons coming up.Shattering the myth that Punjabi food is only about butter chicken and non-vegetarian food, the restaurant has an interesting range of vegetarian dishes too.

We graduated to the main course. The navratna sabzi and dal makhani cooked with generous dollops of white butter and ghee was an assault on our senses, leaving us in a tizzy. If that was not enough, the makki di roti with soya keema and shaam savera prepared us for a long siesta. The fulfilling combination of the spiciness of the soya keema balanced with the mild sweet taste of shaam savera, and paired with makki di roti tickled our tastebuds.

“The yellow dal recipe is my mother’s,” said Amrick Singh. “It is a misconception that Punjabi food is only non-vegetarian. In Punjab, most people are farmers and the food they eat primarily consists of lentils and legumes... We cook all our food in desi ghee and white butter and do not use any packed masalas so that the food stays true to the flavours you experience in Delhi and Punjab.”

The paneer tikka served as a starter was the perfect melt-in-the-mouth and the softest we have ever had in Chennai. The tamatar shorba with soybean pieces and a side of flattened bread was a delight too. No meal in Punjab is complete without parathas topped with ghee so make sure to add it to your order when you head there. Our meal at the fest reached a crescendo when we had the rich, calorific falooda, malpua and rabadi for a sweet finish.