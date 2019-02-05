Cop suspended for pushing deputy off bike now caught in ‘bribe’ video

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic police inspector who hit the headlines in November for pushing a constable off a moving bike is again in the news after a video of him accepting money from motorists surfaced on Monday.

The 1.39-minute clip that went viral shows Ravichandran sitting in a police vehicle and collecting money from motorists. Later, he is seen counting the money. Sources said that the video was shot when Ravichandran was on duty at the Chennai-Tiruttani highway, but the details could not be independently verified. The city police has stopped its personnel from collecting cash from motorists. They have introduced e-challan system under which the violators can only pay fine using debit or credit cards in POS terminals. Those who don’t have either cards can pay the fine in post offices.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said, “Though there are bribery allegations, we have suspended him for receiving spot fine from motorists in cash. It has been prohibited since May 2018. A few other police officers have also been suspended for the same reasons earlier.” Inspector Ravichandran could not be reached for comments despite repeated phone calls.

Ravichandran first hit the headlines in November after CCTV footage showed him pushing down a constable from a moving motorbike on a busy road. It was said that Ravichandran allegedly did that to detain his subordinate after foisting case on the charge of being drunk on duty since the latter had complained to a senior officer that he was denied leave even to attend the last rites of his mother. After the incident, Ravichandran was suspended and later posted in Ambattur as a traffic police inspector.

90 sovereigns, cash burgled from locked house

Chennai: Around 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and `80,000 cash was allegedly burgled from the house of a World Bank employee at Nainarkuppam near Kanathur. Police said Sunilkumar, who works as a manager at World Bank’s Chennai office in Taramani, had gone to Hyderabad on February 1 and returned on Sunday night. “On his return, he found that the house was broken into and 90 sovereigns worth `22 lakh, `80,000 in cash and silver articles missing,” said a police officer. Based on his complaint, Kanathur police registered a case and brought fingerprint experts to collect samples from the spot. Further investigations are on.