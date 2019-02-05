Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains survey of  land

File a civil suit in the local court for removal of the well and in the meanwhile seek an injunction against survey by anyone in your property.

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI: The Block Development Officer says they will survey my land in presence of ‘respectable persons’ in our area — there is an issue related to the road that was used by the local residents. I think the officials are trying to harass me, so that I give up my claims that a borewell was illegally placed in my land. Do the rules stipulate that outsiders should have a say in the survey of my land?

—V G Chitra

I am 78-year-old, and own a house. I intend to gift the house to my nephew. He is a divorcee, and remarried after paying permanent alimony through final settlement to his first wife through court. I wish to know if my nephew’s former wife will have any stake in the property after I gift the property to my nephew. I want to transfer the property through dhaan patra.

—Rajalakshmi

Since your niece-in-law is no longer the wife of your nephew, she cannot claim any property, as you yourself have said that the matter has been settled by way of permanent alimony through final settlement. Even otherwise the term matrimonial property will be one what is self-earned by the couple, but not what was inherited or gifted. The term Dhanapatram is a Sanskrit word for gift deed. There is no difference between the two words.

 

I need advice on whether the new rent control act has come to force — I could see it has been gazetted (I have attached a copy of it). The advocates are not giving a proper response.

—Nathan

What you have sent is a 2018 amendment Bill extensively amending the 2017 Act published in the Gazette on 7.8.2017. Even under Section 1(3) of the 2017 Act, there is a requirement of government notifying the coming into force of the Act through a Gazette notification. Since there is no notification of bringing the 2017 Act into force, it is only after the amendment is passed by the Assembly and notified by the government and if those provisions are brought into force by a further notification, these amendments will come into operation.

Justice K Chandru @expertexplains@gmail.com is a former  judge of the Madras High Court

