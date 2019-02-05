Get a special look for this Valentine’s day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Visitors and fashion enthusiasts thronged the ballroom, Hyatt Regency in large numbers to 2019’s first edition of Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) — Spring Valentine special on Monday. The two-day spring Valentine special exhibition features couture and pret, fusion wear, sari designers, fine jewellery and accessory designers from across the country.

The exhibition will be held today

from 10 am to 8 pm

 Debadatta Mallick

Jewellery lovers, be ready to be spoilt for choice here — intricate designs comprising Russian emerald strings, Bangkok-style fine jewellery, carved Colombian emeralds and South sea pearls. Hamida Gheewala, manager for the brand Sapna Singhania Studio, which specialises in Bangkok-style jewellery, said, “All our jewels are made in Thailand and are lightweight, which makes them ideal for summer. They are all statement pieces and Chennaiites seem to be liking vibrant colours.” For pocket-friendly fashion jewellery, you can head to Joules by Radhika, Mirage Jewels from Mumbai and Amazing Jewel from Jaipur.

If your preferences lean more towards clothing, ABFC has got you covered. Labels like Oja and Clos from Delhi, Showsha from Kolkata, Linen and Linens from Mumbai and designer duo Nikita and Samriti from Delhi, have their fusion wear collections on display. Label de Belle from Surat has brought in its Lakme Fashion Week collection comprising pastel shades and flowy feminine silhouettes. “Our inspiration has always been nature, so the colours and designs will all be from nature. For summer, you will see more pastels. All the designs are completely hand embroidered. In Chennai stores, most of our Indo-western style clothes get sold. Recently, Sakshi Dhoni picked a piece from the city,” said Nancy Luharuwalla from Label de Belle.

Abhijeet Khanna, popular for pre-wedding wear designs, who has been participating in ABFC for the past four editions said the exhibition helps him connect with the audience and incorporate changes according to customer needs.

To jazz up your feet, choose from a range of trendy footwear from Fab Bella by Roma and for home linen, decor, runners, and candle stands, visit Xtuti from Delhi.

Jewellery and clothes

(The exhibition is open today from 10 am to 8 pm at the Ballroom of Hyatt Regency, Teynampet)