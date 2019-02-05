Home Cities Chennai

HIV-positive man tries to kill wife, self

A 36-year-old man allegedly slit his wife’s neck and attempted to kill himself by slitting his wrist at their residence in Arumbakkam on Monday.

By Express News Service

Police said that the man, a construction labourer, was HIV positive for the past two years. He was staying alone because of the ailment. His wife works as a domestic servant and takes care of their two daughters, in a separate house.

“On Monday, the man asked his wife to hand over the custody of his daughters to him. The argument turned into a fight and the man threw chilli powder on her and slit her neck. He slit his wrist also,” said a cop. The neighbours admitted the couple to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Arumbakkam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

