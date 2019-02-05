Over 50 lakh footfalls as spiritual fair concludes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As of Monday morning, the last day of the six-day long Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF), the event witnessed more than 50 lakh visitors, according to the fair organisers.

This year, the event featured more than 400 stalls. Centred on the theme of patriotism, the six-day festival highlighted six different aspects each day, including preservation of ecology, inculcation of family and human values, fostering women’s honour, sustainable environment, instilling patriotism and finally, conservation of forest and wildlife, on Monday.

“Apart from the 100 share autos we have been running from seven points to Guru Nanak College, we also arranged 100 buses for school children to visit the fair on Monday. With the theme being patriotism, it is very important for them to visit the fair,” said Arumugan Annal, co-ordinator of the fair.

Public and students visiting the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair on the last day at Guru Nanak College on Monday | Martin Louis

Some of the biggest draws at the fair were the sound and light show in model Andaman Cellular Jail, Jallianwala Bagh and documentaries on Kappalottiya Thamizhan in jail, Veera Vanchi’s heroism and Kattabomman’s martyrdom.

“It is very important for children to know about history and in an open environment like this, they tend to grasp more. Also, students take in more information through documentaries than prose. More fairs like this must be conducted in the city,” said K Rukmini, teacher of a private school.

In the period of six days, the event saw a range of performances and shows including Oyilattam, Telangana Sammakka Sarakka traditional show, Silambam, Valveechu, Kummi and cultural shows by Punjabi, Gujarati, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala communites. The event culminated with special Sreenivasa Thiru Kalyanam by Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam on Monday evening.