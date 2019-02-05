Revenue Divisional Officer nod must to clear out excavated soil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soil excavated for laying foundation of residential and commercial buildings, should be transported from the site only after getting permission from the Revenue Divisional Officer and paying the required concession fees, according to a press note from the Chennai Collectorate.

The press note said the State was losing out on a major source of revenue by failing to collect the concession fees for this soil. The Madras High Court has already directed officials not to release vehicles carrying soil without required permissions.

In addition to seizing vehicles used to transport soil without permissions, legal action will be taken against those violating the rules, officials have warned.