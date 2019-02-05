Realty report: Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam corridors are likely to emerge as IT hub

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private equity investments into Chennai in 2018 stood at USD 576.67 million, an increase of 15 per cent over 2017, with Western and South zones of Chennai expected to witness high traction, according to a report, ‘Chennai: From Resilience to Growth’.

The report, released by Housing Secretary S Krishnan here on Monday, states that West Chennai will emerge as the city’s best residential market with a high absorption-to-supply ratio of 1.16, which indicates for every 1,000 units 1,160 units are absorbed — the highest amongst the three zones.

West Chennai will also have the lowest time required to liquidate the unsold inventory which is 7.7 quarters. The report, which was prepared by Anarock, one of the leading independent real estate services company, along with Tamil Nadu Real Estate Consultants Association (TNRECA) also predicts that Oragadam, Avadi and Ambattur will be among the most buoyant real estate locations.

This high demand for the location is due to the presence of numerous automobile and auto component manufacturers companies whose exports are growing at 18 per cent annually during 2017-18. With higher support to the industry from the state government and low unsold inventory, this zone is expected to soon convert into a developer’s market.

The report states that residential properties in the western suburbs are priced between Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,600 per square feet. This is targeted towards the industrial and blue-collared workforce employed in the micro, small and medium enterprises, small and medium enterprises and auto manufacturing sectors.

The report also predicts that corridors of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam in the south are likely to emerge as a preferred destination since the IT-ITeS sector plans the next level of expansion here. Property prices of micro-markets in the southern suburbs are in the price range of Rs 4,100 to Rs 5,000 per square ft.

Southern zone also has an impressive absorption to supply ratio of 1,010 units which means the zone is at supply-absorption equilibrium. The southern zone is driven by IT-ITeS developments whose exports grew at a slower pace with a CAGR of 9 per cent during 2013-14 to 2017-18. This is due to recent natural calamities and weak consumer confidence over the existing political uncertainty.

From 2015 to 2018, more than 65,000 units were launched out of which 37 per cent launches were in the budget segment of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 Lakh. This is followed by affordable housing with a 35 per cent share in the overall launches during 2015-2018.

Chennai triumphs over B’luru

The report states that Chennai has trumped southern counterpart Bengaluru in terms of upbeat residential real estate activity. It confirms that Chennai is only behind Hyderabad in unsold stock numbers, and has the second-lowest unsold housing inventory of India’s top seven cities in India.