Home Cities Chennai

Series of burglaries hit same locality in Chennai's Anna Nagar: 100 sovereigns gold, lakhs in cash stolen

Police suspect the same gang is involved in all three incidents and are scanning CCTV footage of the locality to trace the culprits.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

robbery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a single block of Anna Nagar, one of the most prominent residential localities in Chennai, miscreants allegedly decamped with valuables worth several lakhs from three premises. The unidentified miscreants even made off with the CCTV cameras and DVR set from one of the premises.

The incident came to light on Monday, according to police, when the house of Satyanarayanan, a resident of First Avenue, L Block, Anna Nagar was found having been broken into. Satyanarayanan, who owns a car showroom at Perambur, had left to his native place in Andhra Pradesh four days ago with his family.

"On Monday morning, when the domestic worker went to the house she found the locks to its main door had been broken. She immediately informed the neighbours and the house owner," said a police officer.

The family reached the city on Tuesday morning and found 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 60 lakh in cash had been stolen from the house.

Similarly, Murali Krishnan, a resident of 26th Street in the same block, on Monday, found his textile shop, located below his house, had been broken into and Rs 6 lakh in cash had been stolen, police said. 

Four streets away, Rs 50,000 in cash, five CCTV cameras and the DVR set had reportedly been stolen from a water purifier office situated on 21st street.

Police suspect the same gang is involved in all three incidents and are scanning CCTV footage of the locality to trace the culprits. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai robbery cases Anna nagar robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp