Vandalur-Guduvancheri GST stretch to become 8-lane road

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, the National Highways Authority of India will convert the six-lane stretch of Grand Southern Trunk road (NH- 32) between Vandalur and Guduvancheri into an eight-lane road. The move is likely to ease congestion on the route. The national highways wing of the State has been entrusted with the widening works on the 5.3 km stretch, which will be taken up at a cost of Rs 42.4 crore.

“There is no need to acquire lands on either sides for the widening works,” said NHAI project director G Athipathi, speaking to Express. “We will be utilising the available lands. Already, Irumbuliyur - Vandalur four-lane stretch is being converted into a six-lane road. Tender for the same has been floated.”

Currently, the stretch between Tambaram and Chengalpattu witnesses huge traffic jams on the weekends and festival seasons. As a result, NHAI has been facing constant criticism from public and business lobbies for “not maintaining a national highway design” on the GST road as vehicles cannot cross 30 kmph speed at many points.

According to official documents, width of the median will be narrowed and service lanes will be merged with main carriageway at some places to make space for the widening. The width of the median on Tambaram-Chengalpattu GST road varies between 2.5-5 metres. The road width varies between 35-45 metres and carries approximately 90,000 vehicles a day.

With the expansion, the road will be able to handle an additional 10,000 vehicles a day, thereby reducing pile-ups over the weekends. “The upgradation has been planned in view of the proposed elevated corridor in Tambaram-Chengalpattu route. The widening will be completed before the expressway is built.”