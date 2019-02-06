17 sovereigns snatched away from three women in city by bike-borne duo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In just one hour, motorcycle -borne men snatched away a total of 17 sovereigns of gold chains from three women in and around Thirunindravur and Pattabiram on Monday. Police said CCTV footages revealed that the same duo had committed all three incidents between 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm.

Dhanalakshmi (55) was returning from a grocery store near her house on Prakash Nagar at Thiruninravur when two men on a motorcycle snatched her six-sovereign chain and sped away, police said.

Bhagyalakshmi (34), a government staff of the same area had gone to pick up her daughter from a play school when the duo snatched a nine-sovereign chain from her and escaped.

Thiruninravur police have registered cases and have collected CCTV footage. Jayanthi (50) of Cholan Nagar, near Pattabiram, was relieved of her two-sovereign gold chain by two persons near her house. Pattabiram police are investigating the matter.