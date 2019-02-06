Three places in Anna Nagar burgled by gang

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Miscreants decamped with valuables worth several lakh rupees from three premises in a single locality at Anna Nagar. They also took away CCTV cameras and DVR set from one of the premises.

Police said Satyanarayanan of First Avenue, L Block, had gone to his native in Andhra Pradesh along with his family four days ago. On Monday, the domestic help informed the owner and the neighbours of a broken main door lock. The family reached home on Tuesday and found 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 60 lakh missing.

In another incident, Murali Krishnan, a textile shop owner, from 26th Street in the same block found that miscreants had broken into his shop and house and escaped with nearly `6 lakh.

In yet another incident four streets away, `50,000 and five CCTV cameras and the DVR set from a water purifier office on 21st street were burgled. Police suspect the same gang to be involved in all the incidents and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.