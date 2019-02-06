Home Cities Chennai

Three places in Anna Nagar burgled by gang

Miscreants decamped with valuables worth several lakh rupees from three premises in a single locality at Anna Nagar. They also took away CCTV cameras and DVR set from one of the premises.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Miscreants decamped with valuables worth several lakh rupees from three premises in a single locality at Anna Nagar. They also took away CCTV cameras and DVR set from one of the premises.
Police said Satyanarayanan of First Avenue, L Block, had gone to his native in Andhra Pradesh along with his family four days ago. On Monday, the domestic help informed the owner and the neighbours of a broken main door lock. The family reached home on Tuesday and found 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 60 lakh missing.

In another incident, Murali Krishnan, a textile shop owner, from 26th Street in the same block found that miscreants had broken into his shop and house and escaped with nearly `6 lakh.
In yet another incident four streets away, `50,000 and five CCTV cameras and the DVR set from a water purifier office on 21st street were burgled. Police suspect the same gang to be involved in all the incidents and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp