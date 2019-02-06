Home Cities Chennai

59-yr-old held for molesting minor girl

A 59-year-old watchman has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl. Police said the accused lived with his wife and son in housing board quarters.

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old watchman has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl. Police said the accused lived with his wife and son in housing board quarters.

A week ago, when he was alone at home, he saw the nine-year-old girl and her friend playing with water on the terrace of her house. He took her to his house by offering her a towel to dry herself and molested her, a relative of the victim told Express over phone.

The incident came to light after the girl spotted the man at the bus stop on Monday, as she returned from school. The man’s neighbours handed him over to police. He was later arrested. Police said the victim had been taken for medical examination.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man allegedly exposed himself to two children, aged four and six years. Neighbours nabbed him. The man was mentally-challenged, said police.

