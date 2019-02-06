Home Cities Chennai

‘AIADMK-BJP alliance talks in final stage’

The alliance talks between the AIADMK and BJP to face the Lok Sabha polls together are in an advanced stage.

CHENNAI: The alliance talks between the AIADMK and BJP to face the Lok Sabha polls together are in an advanced stage. The alliance will be announced once the seat-sharing among the other parties, which will be part of the alliance, is resolved, according to a senior AIADMK leader. Speculation has been rife for some time now that AIADMK, the ruling party at the State, and BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, would be joining hands for the upcoming elections.

“Along with the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam will be part of the alliance to be headed by AIADMK. We are also talking to three more parties. Once an agreement about number of seats for certain parties is arrived at, AIADMK will announce the alliance details,” the senior leader told Express. A senior functionary in the BJP said the presence of Vijayakanth’s DMDK in the alliance was yet to be finalised.  
“The announcement about the alliance will be made once the number of seats for two or three parties is agreed on. The date depends on this issue,” the BJP functionary added.

Meanwhile, when asked about reports of the PMK holding talks with the AIADMK, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday offered no denial, saying instead that his party’s doors were open to forging electoral ties with all parties except the DMK and AMMK.

“Very few days are left before notification of Lok Sabha elections. During this period, there will be many changes in alliances among political parties. Those who are in the opposition camp may come to our alliance. The AIADMK will form a mega alliance which will reflect the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu. This alliance will be formed to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu in the future,” the minister told reporters at the Secretariat.

Asked if the AIADMK would move the Election Commission for poll dates in Tamil Nadu to be fixed in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the minister indicated that the ruling party was in favour of conducting the polls in a single day in the first phase itself.  However, he said the party was yet to convey anything on this to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has convened a meeting of the party’s district secretaries on February 8 to chalk out election strategies and to tone up the party apparatus for facing the elections. 

