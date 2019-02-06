Home Cities Chennai

All EVMs will have VVPAT facility in Lok Sabha polls, says EC

A submission to this effect was made by Election Commission of India counsel G R Niranjan when a PIL petition from advocate S Packiaraj came up on Tuesday.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed on Tuesday that all electronic voting machines (EVMs) would have the facility of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) in all States during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

A submission to this effect was made by Election Commission of India counsel G R Niranjan when a PIL petition from advocate S Packiaraj came up on Tuesday.

Niranjan told a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramanium Prasaid that instructions had already been issued to introduce VVPAT system with all EVMs so that the voters can verify whether they had cast their votes correctly.

According to petitioner’s counsel R C Paul Kanakaraj, the ECI introduced VVPAT system only after the intervention of the Supreme Court in 2013 in view of allegations that the EVMs were tampered with to favour a particular party or a candidate. However, even after lapse of six years, the system was not brought into force fully, he contended.

Countering this, Niranjan told the judges that the ECI had started implementing the order in a phased manner. It called for an all-party meeting in 2007 and a decision was taken to implement the system completely in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. Instructions and circulars were issued already in 2017 itself to all Election Officers, he added.

Accepting the submissions of Niranjan, the bench said that the apprehension of the writ petitioner was ill-founded. The ECI, as stated, has implemented the order of the Supreme Court. There is no manifest illegality in the impugned communication. The writ petition deserves to be dismissed, they said and accordingly dismissed it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls EVMs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp