All EVMs will have VVPAT facility in Lok Sabha polls, says EC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed on Tuesday that all electronic voting machines (EVMs) would have the facility of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) in all States during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

A submission to this effect was made by Election Commission of India counsel G R Niranjan when a PIL petition from advocate S Packiaraj came up on Tuesday.

Niranjan told a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramanium Prasaid that instructions had already been issued to introduce VVPAT system with all EVMs so that the voters can verify whether they had cast their votes correctly.

According to petitioner’s counsel R C Paul Kanakaraj, the ECI introduced VVPAT system only after the intervention of the Supreme Court in 2013 in view of allegations that the EVMs were tampered with to favour a particular party or a candidate. However, even after lapse of six years, the system was not brought into force fully, he contended.

Countering this, Niranjan told the judges that the ECI had started implementing the order in a phased manner. It called for an all-party meeting in 2007 and a decision was taken to implement the system completely in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. Instructions and circulars were issued already in 2017 itself to all Election Officers, he added.

Accepting the submissions of Niranjan, the bench said that the apprehension of the writ petitioner was ill-founded. The ECI, as stated, has implemented the order of the Supreme Court. There is no manifest illegality in the impugned communication. The writ petition deserves to be dismissed, they said and accordingly dismissed it.