Chennai cops detain assistant film director a fortnight after woman's severed body parts found in garbage truck

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixteen days after the severed limbs of a woman were found in a garbage truck, Chennai city police on Wednesday said they had identified the deceased as Sandhya of Thoothukudi. Police have detained her husband Balakrishnan, an assistant film director, and are interrogating him.

Police said Sandhya had come to Chennai with dreams of becoming an actor. She was living with Balakrishnan in Jafferkhanpet in the city. Their son is a class 12 student and their daughter is in class 5. Balakrishnan is alleged to have murdered her after a fight.

The matter came to light on January 21 at around 6 pm, when the severed limbs of a woman, wrapped in a plastic sack, were spotted by garbage truck workers at the time of dumping the waste at the Perungudi dump yard of the city corporation.

Baffled, the police initially made announcements in Chennai and neighbouring districts and states, seeking information about the woman. Police also informed the state crime records bureau to check missing complaint cases.

A special team was formed, headed by Pallikaranani Inspector Albin Raj, to probe the case. The team interrogated garbage truck drivers and scanned CCTV footage from where the garbage had been collected. As there were two tattoos seen on the limbs, police also interrogated tattoo studios, members of the transgender community, and manpower agencies which employed women.

On Wednesday, police sources said they had ascertained that the woman was one Sandhya, a native of Thoothukudi who had come to the city aspiring to become an actor. "She went missing in the city, however, no missing complaint was filed in that regard, " said a police officer. Police said Sandhya was married to 51-year-old Balakrishnan, who was working as an assistant film director, He had been detained for inquiry. It is learnt that Sandhya had approached an All-Woman Police Station in Thoothukudi in November 2018 with a complaint of domestic violence against her husband. Following counselling by the police, she reportedly submitted a letter stating that she wanted a divorce and that she would leave the children in the custody of Balakrishnan's brother in Thoothukudi. Sandhya was reportedly a native of Nagercoil.

"On January 19, the couple had a fight and, in a fit of rage, Balakrishnan murdered his wife by hitting her on her head with a sharp object, chopped off her limbs and stuffed them in a plastic bag which he disposed off the next day in various dustbins at MGR Nagar," said the officer. From January 21, he continued his work as usual so neighbours would not be suspicious. The garbage truck in which the limbs were found had collected garbage from Kodambakkam and MGR Nagar.

Police said the woman had a son who is studying in plus two and daughter in fifth standard. Based on information given by Balakrishnan the police were retrieving the rest of the body and are conducting further inquires, police said.