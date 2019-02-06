Chennai Police Commissioner launches mobile app that will help trace stolen mobiles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Feel apprehensive about buying a second-hand phone? Well, Chennai police's new mobile app will help set your mind at ease. The app, DIGI COP, launched on Wednesday, can tell a buyer if the mobile phone they have purchased second hand is a stolen mobile or not.

The app was launched, by the City Police Commissioner Dr. AK Viswanathan in the presence of actor Vijay Sethupathi, to cut down on mobile theft cases. “The user can also lodge mobile theft complaints using the app and can check if the user’s mobile is in the police list of retrieved mobiles. The user can also know if their stolen two-wheeler had been traced by the police,” a press release from the Commissioner's office said.

According to police, the victim of a mobile theft can register their complaint with the police mentioning IMEI number along with the phone number, so once the buyer of second-hand mobile inserts a SIM card, they will get an SMS stating that the phone had been stolen. The app will also notify the complainant that their mobile had been traced.

Through the app, the user can also know the traffic condition in the city and also information about nearby police stations. The police department is expected to add more features to the app in the future.