Kilkattalai electricity office to be shifted to S Kolathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco section office at Kilkattalai will be shifted to S Kolathur from Thursday. Currently, the office is at No 5, Pillayar Koil Street at Kilkattatai.

From Thursday residents can approach the new section office at 33/11KV Kovilambakkam substation at No 1, S Kolathur Main Road for registering their complaints and paying their bi-monthly bills, a release said.