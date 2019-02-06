Kilkattalai electricity office to be shifted to S Kolathur
CHENNAI: Tangedco section office at Kilkattalai will be shifted to S Kolathur from Thursday. Currently, the office is at No 5, Pillayar Koil Street at Kilkattatai.
From Thursday residents can approach the new section office at 33/11KV Kovilambakkam substation at No 1, S Kolathur Main Road for registering their complaints and paying their bi-monthly bills, a release said.