Home Cities Chennai

Man held for producing fake ID card

 A 35-year-old man has been detained by police after he entered the Madras High Court premises on Tuesday claiming to be a protocol officer in the Prime Minister’s office.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been detained by police after he entered the Madras High Court premises on Tuesday claiming to be a protocol officer in the Prime Minister’s office.

After Prasad of T Nagar had come in a car and his driver hit a two-wheeler of an advocate, police demanded Prasad to produce his identity card, He produced one which was later found to be fake, police said. The driver was arrested.

Probe revealed Prasad had completed B.Tech degree and was employed in an air ticketing agency here. Esplanade police detained him for inquiry. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake ID card T Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp