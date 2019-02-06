Man held for producing fake ID card

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man has been detained by police after he entered the Madras High Court premises on Tuesday claiming to be a protocol officer in the Prime Minister’s office.

After Prasad of T Nagar had come in a car and his driver hit a two-wheeler of an advocate, police demanded Prasad to produce his identity card, He produced one which was later found to be fake, police said. The driver was arrested.

Probe revealed Prasad had completed B.Tech degree and was employed in an air ticketing agency here. Esplanade police detained him for inquiry.