Physicians’ annual conference to begin tomorrow

KOCHI: The largest conference of Physicians of India - APICON 2019 - will be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre from February 7 to 10. The summit, attended by more than 10,000 delegates from across the country and abroad, will be the 74th Annual Conference of the Association of Physicians of India (API). Kochi Branch of API will host the mega event.

The summit will be inaugurated on February 7 at 6.30 pm by Governor P Sathasivam. Explaining the significance of the summit, Dr Sujit Vasudevan said API, as the professional body of consultant physicians, established in 1944 has been instrumental in advancing medical knowledge and research and laying down standards of professional conduct and care.

The four-day scientific programme, held in six parallel tracks, will have deliberations and interactive sessions on all latest updates on research and developments in the field of medicine. Around 50 international faculty and experts from the US, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, the Gulf, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka will lead important scientific sessions.