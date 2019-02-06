Home Cities Chennai

Physicians’ annual conference to begin tomorrow

 The largest conference of Physicians of India - APICON 2019 - will be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre from February 7 to 10.

Published: 06th February 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The largest conference of Physicians of India - APICON 2019 - will be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre from February 7 to 10. The summit, attended by more than 10,000 delegates from across the country and abroad, will be the 74th Annual Conference of the Association of Physicians of India (API). Kochi Branch of API will host the mega event.

The summit will be inaugurated on February 7 at 6.30 pm by  Governor P Sathasivam. Explaining the significance of the summit, Dr Sujit Vasudevan said API, as the professional body of consultant physicians, established in 1944 has been instrumental in advancing medical knowledge and research and laying down standards of professional conduct and care.

The four-day scientific programme, held in six parallel tracks,  will have deliberations and interactive sessions on all latest updates on research and developments in the field of medicine. Around 50 international faculty and experts from the US, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, the Gulf, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka will lead important scientific sessions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Physicians of India APICON 2019 Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp