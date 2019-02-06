Home Cities Chennai

Plastic makers, users face Rs 100 to Rs 3 lakh fine

Those violating the plastic ban will get three strikes, after which they will be ordered to shut shop and go home.

Published: 06th February 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

plastic use, plastic bags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those violating the plastic ban will get three strikes, after which they will be ordered to shut shop and go home. The Chennai Corporation has proposed fines on users and producers of banned plastic items, ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 3 lakh. The fines will come into effect within a month and a government order in this regard is expected on Thursday.

According to a document accessed by Express, manufacturers will pay Rs 1 lakh fine when caught the first time, Rs 2 lakh the second time and Rs 3 lakh the third time. If a fourth offence is found, the city Corporation will permanently close down the unit.   

The Corporation will also come down hard on suppliers and retailers of banned plastic items. They will be slapped with a Rs 25,000 fine the first time, Rs 50,000 the second time and Rs 1 lakh the third time. A fourth violation will result in their facility being closed or vehicle being seized. 

Large establishments like malls will be slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 on third offence while medium-sized establishments like supermarkets will have to pay Rs 5,000. They also run the risk of being shut down, permanently, if found violating the ban.  Small commercial vendors will be charged Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 for their first three offences. 

TAGS
Chennai Corporation Plastic Ban

