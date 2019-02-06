Home Cities Chennai

Police thwart abducted youth’s murder, 4 held

 Four hours after a man was allegedly kidnapped by a gang from Chennai, police thwarted a murder plan by arresting the suspects and rescuing the victim on Tuesday. Four persons were arrested. 

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

Police said Hari (27) of Ezhil Nagar at Thoraipakkam, a delivery agent, had allegedly developed friendship with a married woman and he recently shifted to Nehru Nagar at Perungudi, said Baskaran, Taramani inspector probing the case. The woman’s husband Madhan (32) often confronted the duo.

On Monday around 11.45 pm, Madhan, his brother-in-law Ramu and friends Kumar and Palani met Hari at his residence. When Hari’s roommate Vincent questioned them, Madhan had told him they are Hari’s friends and are taking him for a ride in an autorickshaw, the officer said. Since he did not return after an hour and his mobile was switched off, Vincent informed police around 1 am. 

“We immediately began to trace the mobile number and checked CCTV footage from Nehru Nagar and sent the picture to Kancheepuram police since the autorickshaw was going towards Chengalpattu,” police said.

Around 3.30 pm, Chengalpattu Taluk police who were patrolling intercepted the autorickshaw after hearing Hari’s screams.

While three men fled, police nabbed Madhan and handed him over to Taramani police.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Madhan misunderstood the relationship between his wife and Hari and allegedly set up the gang to murder him. During the ride towards Chengalpattu, the gang had assaulted Hari with sickles and iron rods, police said.

The victim was admitted to Government Hospital, Chengalpattu, in a serious condition. On Tuesday afternoon, based on a tip-off by Madhan, Ramu, Kumar and Palani were arrested. They were remanded to judicial custody. Investigation is on.

TAGS
Murder Kidnapping in Chennai

