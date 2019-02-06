Retired IAS officer to head Vanniyakula Kshatriya Board

Home Cities Chennai

Retired IAS officer G Santhanam will be heading the Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board.  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retired IAS officer G Santhanam will be heading the Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board.  The orders in this regard were issued on February 4.  The term of the office of chairperson and members of the board is a period of three years from the date of issue of notification.

This follows the presidential assent given to Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments (Protection and Maintenance) Act enacted in December last.  
G Santhanam will be a chairperson while G Venkatachalam, MLA, and KA Pandiyan, MLA, would be members of the board.  R Thiyagarajan, retired TNEB engineer, will be eminent person of the trust. R Brinda Devi, Special DRO, National Highways Land Acquisition, Villupuram, will be the member-secretary.  

The above Act has been enacted to set up a board to maintain and administer public charitable trusts and endowments created by the Vanniyar community members across the State. It is aimed at preventing misuse, misappropriation of properties and income by people for causes other than those for which these endowments were created. 

This Act will apply to all charitable trusts and endowments created and administered by persons or organisations of Vanniyakula Kshatriya community.

