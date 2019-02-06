Home Cities Chennai

‘Separate outfit needed to curb invasive alien species’

Alien species are taking over our land and water resources, posing serious threat to biodiversity and economy.

Invasive alien species are plants which have been introduced outside their natural ecosystem.

CHENNAI: Alien species are taking over our land and water resources, posing serious threat to biodiversity and economy. Experts are saying that there is a need to establish a new institute to curb the menace of global invasive species. 

“Tamil Nadu has more than 22 alien invasive species and 10 insect species that pose serious threat to agriculture and horticulture,” says S Sandilyan, Fellow on Invasive Alien Species at the Centre for Biodiversity Policy and Law, National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

Sandilyan has helped the NBA put together a list of 169  such invasive species across India. A species may be termed as being invasive if has the ability to multiply across different ecosystems, has multiple modes of reproduction or causes economic loss, depletion of biodiversity or health hazards.  
Take the case of the Fall Armyworm, for instance. Native to North America, it has now become a menace for sugarcane farmers in Erode and Karur districts. 

Not just that, the same pest is also wrecking havoc in maize fields of Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Madurai, Perambalur, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur,Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar districts. 

Now, the Indian Council for Agriculture Research and the State Agriculture Department have issued a red-alert against the worm.

Similarly, around 10-12 invasive species of fish have been found in State’s waterbodies, such as sucker fish, African catfish, mosquito fish, Mozambique tilapia and guppy among others.  
The alien invasive species of Silver and Black Wattle is posing a such major threat to the biodiversity in the Western Ghats that the Madras High Court recently observed that the species needed to be managed.
Vast plantations of eucalyptus and wattle raised in the past by converting grasslands and shola forests has affected biodiversity. It is learnt that a large number of wild animals are flocking to Kodaikanal because of the non-availability of food plants due to extensive plantations of alien species.

Sandilyan suggests the formation of a special cell in the state to study invasive alien species. “This would curtail the economic and biodiversity loss. We need to quantify how many alien invasive species are there in India.”

During the consolidation of the list, there were  lots of confusion, wrong citations, biased definitions and information in most of the published lists of such species, claims Sandilyan.

