Two injured after college students clash in bus

Two women passengers in an MTC bus were injured when two groups of college students clashed at the Simpson bus stop on Anna Salai on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Two women passengers in an MTC bus were injured when two groups of college students clashed at the Simpson bus stop on Anna Salai on Tuesday afternoon. The students were from the Nandanam Government Arts College and New College, said the police who nabbed five of them and were searching for others.

The injured were identified as B Shanthi (42), a resident of Bogh Road in T Nagar, and a 19-year-old student of SIET College. They were injured while travelling in the MTC bus (52B) plying between Hasthinapuram and Parry’s Corner.

“Around 2.30 pm, when the bus stopped at the Simpson bus stop, one group of students started attacking the other group in the bus. Some students pelted bottles which injured  two women. While Shanthi suffered injury on her left forehead, the college girl was suffered injuries on her leg. The duo were admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” said a police officer. The Chintadripet police have registered a case and have detained five students. Investigation is on.

