Vellore Institute of Technology ’s plea to retrieve land binned

The judge also directed the authorities concerned to protect the government poromboke land in question, if necessary.

Published: 06th February 2019

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected a writ plea from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to quash a 2005 GO and consequently direct the Revenue secretary to assign a land measuring 41.92 acres in Katpadi village in its favour.

“The petitioner has not established even a semblance of legal right so as to consider the relief as such sought for in the present writ petition and an order of rejection passed by the first respondent (revenue secretary) is in accordance with law and no infirmity as such,” Justice S M Subramaniam said and dismissed the petition on January 31 last.

The judge also directed the authorities concerned to protect the government poromboke land in question, if necessary, by fencing the same and accordingly, implement the public welfare scheme as approved, by constructing multipurpose sports stadium, without any undue delay. 

The secretary shall review all such assignments/allotments of government poromboke lands, waterbodies and water resources already made in favour of private institutions/individuals across the State, including the petitioner in respect of the assignment of the land to an extent of 98.80 acres and identify all such assignments which are all violative of the Revenue Board Standing Orders, violations of conditions and policies etc. 

