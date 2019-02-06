Where’s revised action plan on climate change?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government was in the process of preparing a revised action plan on climate change, with the assistance of German development agency GIZ. The process was due to be completed by March 31.

The new plan would reflect the government’s goal of achieving 40 per cent of the State’s electricity (in terms of installed capacity) from non-fossil fuels by the year 2030.

However, sources have indicated that meeting the deadline of March 31 is unlikely as the State departments are yet to submit data.

Tamil Nadu already had an action plan on climate change, which was also prepared with the help of GIZ. However, this is being revised to reflect India’s Nationally Determined Contributions to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The nationally determined contributions include several commitments, such as — reducing the emission intensity per GDP by 33-35 per cent, ensuring at least 40 per cent of energy comes from non-fossil fuels and achieving additional carbon sequestration of 2.5-3 billion tonnes from forests and trees, all of this by 2030.

To meet these commitments, the Environment Ministry had asked states to revise their action plans.

The revision process, sources say, has been slow because line departments are yet to provide data. They were asked to submit the same last year.

The environment department has now written to the line departments, asking them to submit the data by first week of February. They have also been asked to set up climate change cells, which will coordinate with the State cell in the environment department. The departments have been told to identify activities or components in their schemes, programmes or projects pertaining to climate change adaptation and mitigation and highlight them.

A revised action plan will be crucial for Tamil Nadu which, according to experts, is set to witness major climate change impacts by 2050. This has resulted in environmentalists suggesting that all existing or future projects across the country should be viewed through climate change lens. The revised action plan, if and when it is implemented, may hold the answers.

What’s in store?