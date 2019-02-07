Home Cities Chennai

12 kg gold, 626 carats of diamonds seized during Saravana Stores raids; tax evasion worth Rs 433 crore

The raids also revealed that money was being paid in real estate aggregation through the real estate firms.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

saravana stores

Saravana Stores in T Nagar remained shut last week after Income Tax department conducted raids at the store premises. (File photo | DEBADATTA MALLICK/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent raids by Income Tax Department on retail giant Saravana Stores, Revathi Stores, a retailer based in Perambur,  and real estate firms G Square and Lotus Group has resulted in the seizure of 12.53kg of gold and 626 carats worth diamonds, according to an Income Tax official.

The raids which were conducted at 74 locations, 72 in Chennai and 2 in Coimbatore have revealed that the tax evasion was worth Rs 433.13 crore. The raids also revealed that money was being paid in real estate aggregation through the real estate firms. The alleged role of these realty companies G Square and Lotus Group was to amass land parcels for Saravana stores

Sources indicated that total cash seizure during the raids was Rs 24.36 crore.

Sources also said that that Income Tax officials also found out suppression of sales by manipulating the sales which could be approximately around Rs 1,5000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarvana stores raids I-T raids on Sarvana stores Tax evasion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp