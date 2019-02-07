A bright student who moonlights as a gamer

Jennifer Joan R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When he first accepted a friend’s invitation to play counter strike, Anirudh Jaishankar never knew what a big part of his life gaming would become. In video games, he has discovered a world where he can be anyone, where no one judges him. “You also meet people there. Most of those gamers are helpful.

I love interacting with people in the gaming world rather than interacting with them in real life,” says the final year Computer Science Engineering student of RMK Engineering College. Anirudh is a bright student and he doesn’t compromise on studies for his love for gaming.

“I prefer playing at night, mostly after everyone goes to sleep...it is so peaceful then and I find that environment perfect for playing,” he says. Though he plays first-person shooter games like CS:GO and Call of Duty, Anirudh’s interest primarily lies in horror games. He loves Outlast 1 and 2, The Amnesia series and Resident Evil 7. “The absolute attention to detail and the aesthetics are what give these games their immersive experience.

Dead Space is one of those games where though you’re armed, you get a spine-chilling experience” He mostly plays with Arka Das Gupth, the friend who introduced him to CS:GO. “When I started out I didn’t know much. But, he taught me and eventually we started to play every day,” he says. Anirudh has also designed three games — from concept to art to actual programming on a platform offered by Unity Game Engine — he did it all. “These games, though complete, aren’t ‘alive’ yet. They need the element that sets great games apart from average games. This element could be a component of anything, from gameplay and graphics to story and screenplay — minute details that gamers notice. I’m waiting for inspiration, and I’m sure it will hit me soon,” he says.