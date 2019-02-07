Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to be painted in hues of India

The duo will perform along with an eight-member orchestra and take the audience on an exhilarating musical journey.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary Cancer and Research Foundation (RCRF), a charitable organisation set up by the members of Rotary Club of Madras Midtown in 1995, as part of its fundraising activity will present a musical show, at the Madras Music Academy on February 9. The show will feature violinist duo, maestros Ganesh and Kumaresh, performing their popular album, Colours of India. The duo will perform along with an eight-member orchestra and take the audience on an exhilarating musical journey.

‘Colours of India’ was 
released in 2003

RCRF has, as its mission, been assisting cancer-afflicted persons from the economically weaker sections of society. Over the past 24 years, RCRF had helped over 600 patients in various ways — from providing financial assistance for treatment to providing free medicines, healthy nutrition supplements and other help. Providing counselling for the patients and families as well as camps for early detection of cancer are some of the activities of the organisation.

The thematic instrumental production, ‘Colours of India’ was released as an album when it was recorded live at the annual festival ‘Swarutsav’ 2003 at the India Gate Lawns, New Delhi. Since then, the album has created ripples across India and garnered support from music enthusiasts and fans from all over the country. 

It presents the multi-dimensional aspect of India as a country by bringing out the valour, love, festivity, technology, philosophy and life of India musically.

This programme is now back in the city after more than a decade, for music connoisseurs to feast their ears — and is presented for a cause — to appreciate and support those facing adversity in fighting cancer. 
(Ganesh-Kumaresh will be performing at the Music Academy, TTK road on February 9 from 6.30 pm onwards. For tickets. visit bookmyshow.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rotary Cancer and Research Foundation Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp