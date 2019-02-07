Chennai to be painted in hues of India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary Cancer and Research Foundation (RCRF), a charitable organisation set up by the members of Rotary Club of Madras Midtown in 1995, as part of its fundraising activity will present a musical show, at the Madras Music Academy on February 9. The show will feature violinist duo, maestros Ganesh and Kumaresh, performing their popular album, Colours of India. The duo will perform along with an eight-member orchestra and take the audience on an exhilarating musical journey.

‘Colours of India’ was

released in 2003

RCRF has, as its mission, been assisting cancer-afflicted persons from the economically weaker sections of society. Over the past 24 years, RCRF had helped over 600 patients in various ways — from providing financial assistance for treatment to providing free medicines, healthy nutrition supplements and other help. Providing counselling for the patients and families as well as camps for early detection of cancer are some of the activities of the organisation.

The thematic instrumental production, ‘Colours of India’ was released as an album when it was recorded live at the annual festival ‘Swarutsav’ 2003 at the India Gate Lawns, New Delhi. Since then, the album has created ripples across India and garnered support from music enthusiasts and fans from all over the country.

It presents the multi-dimensional aspect of India as a country by bringing out the valour, love, festivity, technology, philosophy and life of India musically.

This programme is now back in the city after more than a decade, for music connoisseurs to feast their ears — and is presented for a cause — to appreciate and support those facing adversity in fighting cancer.

(Ganesh-Kumaresh will be performing at the Music Academy, TTK road on February 9 from 6.30 pm onwards. For tickets. visit bookmyshow.com)