Home Cities Chennai

Everyone has right to contest, says O Panneerselvam on son seeking ticket

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday defended his son’s intention to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday defended his son’s intention to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Claiming his case was different from that of VK Sasikala and family, the senior AIADMK leader said any member of the party has the right to contest elections provided they have people’s support.  

AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran earlier mocked the development. Those who stood against the ‘dominance of a family’ are now seeking a ticket for their son, Dhinakaran had said about Panneerselvam. He, however, brushed off Dhinakaran’s criticism, saying Sasikala and others were expelled from the party by late leader J Jayalalithaa. 

“Though Sasikala was readmitted to the party after she tendered an apology, the expulsion of others was not revoked,” Panneerselvam said. “But after the demise of Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran and family tried to bring the party and the government under their control. This was against the goal of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who wanted the party to continue as a people’s movement.”   

“This is why I launched my Dharma Yuddham,” he said. “My charge was only against that particular family. Anyone who has the efficiency can enter politics. If people accept them, they will continue,” he said, adding that the details on AIADMK’s poll alliance would be revealed soon.

ON INQUIRY PANEL

When asked why he had not yet appeared before the commission inquiring into Jayalalithaa’s death, Panneerselvam said: “The commission summoned me on January 23. I requested another date because of the Global Investors Meet. After that, the hearing was adjourned twice or thrice without my knowledge. I shall explain the truth before the commission.” 

ON PALAR DAM

On Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to build 30 check dams across Palar river, he said that upper riparian States have to get the consent of lower riparian States before constructing a dam on an inter-State river. “If any upper riparian State violates this, Tamil Nadu government will move the court to get legal remedy,” he added. 

ON MULLAIPERIYAR

Regarding Kerala officials refusing permission to Tamil Nadu officials at Mullaiperiyar dam, Panneerselvam said, “Kerala government has been doing this frequently. Tamil Nadu government has been carrying out strengthening works in accordance with SC’s final verdict. But whenever Tamil Nadu government approaches for this work, Kerala has been hindering it. It is good if Kerala abides by the apex court verdict.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp