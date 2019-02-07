Everyone has right to contest, says O Panneerselvam on son seeking ticket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday defended his son’s intention to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Claiming his case was different from that of VK Sasikala and family, the senior AIADMK leader said any member of the party has the right to contest elections provided they have people’s support.

AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran earlier mocked the development. Those who stood against the ‘dominance of a family’ are now seeking a ticket for their son, Dhinakaran had said about Panneerselvam. He, however, brushed off Dhinakaran’s criticism, saying Sasikala and others were expelled from the party by late leader J Jayalalithaa.

“Though Sasikala was readmitted to the party after she tendered an apology, the expulsion of others was not revoked,” Panneerselvam said. “But after the demise of Jayalalithaa, Dhinakaran and family tried to bring the party and the government under their control. This was against the goal of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who wanted the party to continue as a people’s movement.”

“This is why I launched my Dharma Yuddham,” he said. “My charge was only against that particular family. Anyone who has the efficiency can enter politics. If people accept them, they will continue,” he said, adding that the details on AIADMK’s poll alliance would be revealed soon.

ON INQUIRY PANEL

When asked why he had not yet appeared before the commission inquiring into Jayalalithaa’s death, Panneerselvam said: “The commission summoned me on January 23. I requested another date because of the Global Investors Meet. After that, the hearing was adjourned twice or thrice without my knowledge. I shall explain the truth before the commission.”

ON PALAR DAM

On Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to build 30 check dams across Palar river, he said that upper riparian States have to get the consent of lower riparian States before constructing a dam on an inter-State river. “If any upper riparian State violates this, Tamil Nadu government will move the court to get legal remedy,” he added.

ON MULLAIPERIYAR

Regarding Kerala officials refusing permission to Tamil Nadu officials at Mullaiperiyar dam, Panneerselvam said, “Kerala government has been doing this frequently. Tamil Nadu government has been carrying out strengthening works in accordance with SC’s final verdict. But whenever Tamil Nadu government approaches for this work, Kerala has been hindering it. It is good if Kerala abides by the apex court verdict.”