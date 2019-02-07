Geeta Seshu’s short documentary: Fearless and fabulous

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I am not scared of anything.” When the kurta-clad, bespectacled Sabita Goswami says this in journalist Geeta Seshu’s short documentary, ‘Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers,’ you know she means business. This fearless woman, who is now in her 80s, reported from Assam during the agitation in the 1980s.

Sabita’s breezy yet powerful way of recalling experiences keeps one hooked from the get-go. Her eyes twinkle at the memory of some stories and get cloudy when she remembers certain morbid and violent instances that she witnessed. Never once does one see fear in her eyes though. Even when she recalls the harrowing time when she counted 674 dead bodies.

Her memory is impeccable — she remembers dates, names and incidents. Her will to fight the good fight is the overarching takeaway from the film. Her dogged pursuit of providing people with news rather than peddling opinions shines through the entire film. She was covering the North East at a time when it was completely neglected. While she feels things have gotten better now, she raises red flags about the corporatisation of the media.

The documentary is also a fascinating insight into the challenges of news-gathering, the struggle to remain non-partisan in one’s reportage and the difficulties of balancing personal ordeals with professional obligations. As a young reporter, there is nothing more enjoyable than listening to a senior journalist share their experiences. This film felt like I was having a conversation with Sabita in her living room. She left me inspired and in awe of the immense courage and commitment to her work. It sheds some light on the person that she is in fleeting moments. She does not brush anything under the carpet, much like how she was as a reporter.

I went in not knowing who Sabita Goswami was. I came out of the film Googling where I could pick up her memoir. That is the impact that Geeta Seshu has managed to create with this film that documents the work of an extraordinary woman who dared to dream and do.