Home Cities Chennai

Geeta Seshu’s short documentary: Fearless and fabulous

This fearless woman, who is now in her 80s, reported from Assam during the agitation in the 1980s.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the film that features Sabita Goswami.

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I am not scared of anything.” When the kurta-clad, bespectacled Sabita Goswami says this in journalist Geeta Seshu’s short documentary, ‘Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers,’ you know she means business. This fearless woman, who is now in her 80s, reported from Assam during the agitation in the 1980s.

Sabita’s breezy yet powerful way of recalling experiences keeps one hooked from the get-go. Her eyes twinkle at the memory of some stories and get cloudy when she remembers certain morbid and violent instances that she witnessed. Never once does one see fear in her eyes though. Even when she recalls the harrowing time when she counted 674 dead bodies.

Her memory is impeccable — she remembers dates, names and incidents. Her will to fight the good fight is the overarching takeaway from the film. Her dogged pursuit of providing people with news rather than peddling opinions shines through the entire film. She was covering the North East at a time when it was completely neglected. While she feels things have gotten better now, she raises red flags about the corporatisation of the media.

The documentary is also a fascinating insight into the challenges of news-gathering, the struggle to remain non-partisan in one’s reportage and the difficulties of balancing personal ordeals with professional obligations. As a young reporter, there is nothing more enjoyable than listening to a senior journalist share their experiences. This film felt like I was having a conversation with Sabita in her living room. She left me inspired and in awe of the immense courage and commitment to her work. It sheds some light on the person that she is in fleeting moments. She does not brush anything under the carpet, much like how she was as a reporter.

I went in not knowing who Sabita Goswami was. I came out of the film Googling where I could pick up her memoir. That is the impact that Geeta Seshu has managed to create with this film that documents the work of an extraordinary woman who dared to dream and do.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabita Goswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp