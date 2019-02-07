Home Cities Chennai

‘For the millennial princess in you’ 

 Envisaging a wedding trousseau for millennials, designer Nachiket Barve recently launched his Millennial Maharani collection at the Lakme Fashion Week.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Envisaging a wedding trousseau for millennials, designer Nachiket Barve recently launched his Millennial Maharani collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. City-based high-end boutique Evoluzione at Nungambakkam presented the collection on Wednesday.

Inspired by the globetrotting Indian royalty of the 20s and 30s, the collection comprises exquisite outfits made with a wide range of techniques that reinvent age-old craft traditions with a modernist’s point of view.

Talking to CE, Nachiket said, “The queens of India were ultimate fashionistas and that was where I drew inspiration from. Millennials are new princesses as royalty is no longer defined by the family in which you are born. I made a few changes by bringing in elements of comfort and easy care to the royal garments.”

His collection included outfits for all occasions. Nachiket offered numerous mix and match options that will help you curate a look for your upcoming resort holiday wear, and also for the grand destination wedding you are waiting for. “One piece from head to toe is a big no. There are so many weddings that you’d want to attend and you cannot shop for all of them. My garments are designed in such a way that they can be worn as separates. Also, a few lehengas come with pockets, so that you can slip in your mobile or lipstick,” said Nachiket.

His collection boasts hand-embroidered jackets paired with tiny cholis and irreverent tulle skirts, slinky gowns paired with bejewelled overcoats for the nippy nights spent with friends, saris styled with blazers for a new take on power dressing, black sheer kurta teamed over a red bralette, flared maxi skirt topped with a sleeveless blouse, embroidered sequinned jacket over asymmetric kurta and the long-sleeved coat over a matching gown.

Talking about the fashion choices of millennials, Nachiket said that they are bold and fearless, but at the same time they have an inherent Indianness. The Millennial Maharani collection can be worn in all seasons and by all age groups.

