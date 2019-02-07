In whimsical wonderland

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Author Shabnam Minwalla believes in magic and word plays. The Mumbai-based children’s author and mother of three was recently in the city for a literary festival. She speaks to us about her new book, exploring her inner child, and her journey as an author.

Tell us about your latest book.

The second book of the Nimmi series, Nimmi’s Dreadtastic Detective Days, was launched recently. While most of my characters are all tough girls with special powers, this one will be the story of a simple girl who does not belong to either end of the spectrum. It’s about her optimism to overcome hurdles.

Books on topics like gender stereotypes, inclusivity and moral values seem to catch the attention of children. How do you stay on top of it?

Fantasy tops the list. Classic, humour and school stories are trending. I am a part of the library committee at the school I work in. I see an increase in meaningful books preferred by both parents and kids. It’s great to see children use online dictionaries. They love playing with words. My three daughters are bookworms, and they keep me on my toes.

With Kindle and audiobooks becoming the preferred choice for many readers, what is the responsibility of an author in instilling the habit of reading in children?

Authors have always written books in the hope that they will be read. In recent times, children’s writers have also started meeting their readers more regularly through school sessions, writing workshops and lit fests. I think children feel quite chuffed when they meet writers and these interactions push them to read new types of books and different genres. As a book-lover and as a mother of three teenagers, I am just happy when children read. If they are more comfortable on Kindle, so be it.

Do you remember a children’s book you enjoyed reading as a child?

The Magic Faraway Tree, Anne of Green Gables, William, Paddington Bear, Narnia... They were magical. Especially in India of those years, it was not easy to get books beyond the staple Enid Blyton fare. We read whatever we got hold of, even if it meant reading Part 5 of a series before Part 1. There was very little scope for exploration. then. I tell my daughters that I’m wildly envious of them.

You made your debut at JLF last year. What’s your most favourite part about book signings?

There are many children’s lit fests across the country, and it’s always wonderful to be a part of them. Writers work alone. There’s no chai with colleagues and chats at the water cooler. This can get lonely. So, it’s always great to meet other writers at these festivals. You hear about new books and figure new trends. I love meeting my readers. Sometimes they know my books better than I do. And they quiz me so seriously about the details.

What are your future projects? What message do you have for young writers?

I am wrapping up a horror book at the moment, meant for slightly old children. It’s about a girl called Saira who gets a new phone number. And keeps getting calls and messages for someone called Akaash. And then, she starts to wonder — Where is Akaash? It is about how our phones and computers allow evil to lurk behind innocuous masks. My book The Six Spellmakers of Dorabji Street might be made into a web series. I have two messages for young writers: Don’t just stare at your screens, stare at the world. That’s where ideas come from. Start writing. Don’t keep waiting for grand inspiration. Just get down to it, and the ideas and words will flow.