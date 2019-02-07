Woman employees of Chennai Metrorail say working environment is unsafe, file petition with State Women’s Commission

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Metrorail was flagged off in the city in 2015, with a female pilot behind its wheels. But now, four years later, a section of female employees of the Metrorail is not happy. A recent petition filed by a group of female employees at the State Women’s Commission has said that the working atmosphere in Chennai’s Metrorail is unsafe.

The petition signed by 23 female workers has also been sent to the Labour Commissioner and State Human Rights Commission by the CMRL Employees Union around two weeks ago. Untimely work timings, lack of transportation service and a place to sleep during night duty are the main concerns raised by the female staff.

From January 22 onwards, close to 70 permanent female employees were asked by the CMRL management to report to duty as early as 4 am and were allowed to leave only by 12 am. In their petition, the employees said that though they had requested the officials to provide transport facilities or to change their shift timings, their pleas were ignored.

“Officials informed us that we will have to commute by public transport and that they will not be able to provide any cab service. Most of them stay in the CMRL quarters at Koyambedu and we will have to leave by 2 am if we need to reach our stations by 4 am. We are scared to travel at such odd hours as it is very unsafe,” said a female employee, who didn’t want to be named.

CMRL has now deployed all female workers on a three-shift basis at terminal stations including Koyambedu, Airport, Alandur and DMS to avoid travel at odd hours. But employees are still apprehensive.

All-women stations, a farce?

During October 2018, CMRL introduced the system of ‘All Women Stations’ at Koyambedu and Shenoy Nagar, where all management activities including housekeeping and ticketing were carried out by women. But four months later, such a system is no longer practiced. “A month after it was launched, All Women Stations have been manned by men only. We have to be at the station for close to 8-10 hours every day. Only one female employee is stationed during one shift and has to interact with contract labourers and other men at odd timings when the station is usually deserted,” said a female employee.

What authorities say

Officials at the State Women Commission (SWC) confirmed that they received the petition on January 25 and said that around February 12 or February 15, the workers who filed the petition will be called for counselling.

When contacted, CMRL officials said that have received a representation from the female employees and are looking into the issue. “We haven’t received any information from the women’s commission. But we got representation from female workers and we are working on a solution to help them,” said an official.