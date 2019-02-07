Now, a virtual cop to your rescue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever felt apprehensive about buying a second-hand phone? Fret, no more. The Chennai city police, in a move to reduce fraudulent cases and trace stolen mobiles, launched a mobile application ‘Digi Cop’ on Wednesday. The application is a boon in disguise and will help you set your mind at ease.

The application enables a buyer to verify if the purchased second-hand mobile phone is a genuine piece and not stolen.”If a person is purchasing a second-hand mobile they can enter the IMEI number of the phone in the app to check if the mobile was a stolen one. When mobile phones are recovered from snatchers, we do not know to whom the gadget belongs. So, the police upload the IMEI numbers of those mobile phones in the app,” said city police commissioner A K Viswanathan, who launched the app along with actor Vijay Sethupathi.

The commissioner said, if a mobile phone is stolen, with the assistance of the app, the victim can check if the mobile was recovered. The application has at least 18,000 IMEI numbers registered and more numbers will be added soon.

The application will prevent mobile dealers and snatchers from selling the stolen mobiles. “The app also has options to fetch details about stolen vehicles along with ‘know your police station’ option, where a resident can access contact numbers of police officers near his home,” he said.

In addition, the department will also recommend the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) to incorporate the mobile application in all police stations across the country, to ensure inter-state stolen-mobile tracking.

Through the app, the user can also follow the traffic condition in the city and access information about nearby police stations. The police department will add more features to the app in the future.