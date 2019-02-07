Robert Bosch Centre launched at IIT Madras

By Express News Service

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday. According to a press release from the IIT-M, the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) would undertake foundational research in many areas namely deep learning, reinforcement learning, network analytics, interpretable machine learning and domain aware Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The areas of activity include research projects, knowledge management and dissemination, outreach projects, knowledge management and dissemination, outreach projects, and setting up collaborative facilities and laboratories. “The centre’s mandate requires interaction with industry and other universities, including international student and faculty exchanges. The objective is to advance scientific innovation for societal benefit,” the release quoted professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras.

“The centre, in addition to fundamental research, is setting out on an ambitious task of creating a portal of curated, India specific data sets that are easy to access and interpret through a set of open tools and interfaces,” said Professor B Ravindran, who heads RBC-DSAI in the release.

“RBC-DSAI has the largest deep reinforcement learning group in India. Researchers at RBC-DSAI are also looking at networked data across different disciplines — biology, transportation, water distribution, process modelling, online social media, telecom and reaction networks,” the release added.“This partnership between Bosch and IIT-M will accelerate research for societal impact, taking a long term view for India,” said Vijay Ratnaparkhe, president and managing director at Robert Bosch.