The ‘fashionable’ doctor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Radhakrishnan Paulraj prefers holding a scalpel to a pen. He was always intrigued by the functions of the human body since school days. His love for biological science led him to take up medicine in college. He completed his Bachelors degree in medicine from SRM University in 2011 and went on to complete his Masters degree in Orthopedics from Ramachandra University in 2016.

He then went on a fellowship programme to the United States for two months to study about joint replacement. He works as a consultant orthopedic surgeon at his hospital International Ortho and Trauma in Vadapalani and Kotturpuram, he works as an assistant professor at Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital.

Why orthopedics?

I’m the only doctor in my family. My first goal was to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. However, when I was exposed to the intricacies of the subject and emergency cases, I had second thoughts. Orthopedics was my second choice since I fared well in the subject. The field is more like bio-mechanics. In fact, my students call it carpentry since it involves working with screws, plates and fixing bones. My next step is to specialise in hip and knee joints.

Why did you take up teaching at an early stage of career?

True, most doctors take it up at the time of retirement. I had two reasons — to keep myself updated on a daily basis through reading and by taking lessons. I want to inspire my students and guide them on the right path. Secondly, I want to share my knowledge with others. A good surgeon is also a good teacher.

How has your profession transformed you?

I used to race during college days. When I started seeing patients post-accidents, the trauma and agony transformed me. Fixing someone’s joint is a tick mark on my patient board. It’s only my job. But, getting cured is the only scope for the injured person in life. These days, I’ve stopped going for long drives and I’m avoiding speed too.

What do you like about being a doctor?

I deal with bones and joints. Once I fix them, it immediately reflects in the patient’s movements and the satisfaction I get when I see their happiness is priceless. However, I don’t follow this traditional way of walking around, wearing a white coat and stethoscope. Medicine has taught me a lot in life. I’ve had some of the best mentors.

What’s your stressbuster?

I love pets and nature. There’s a garden at my place and bamboos are my favourite. I spend time with my Siberian husky. To cope with the pressure, I’ve decided to travel twice a year.

What is your alter-ego?

I used to model during college days. Ramp walks and fashion parades were something I loved the most. I used to spend hours at the gym, and now it has reduced to a few minutes. I do cardio for a few minutes to keep myself fit and that’s the only advice I give everyone. I wouldn’t mind walking the ramp again.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

I’m a mother’s boy. She often asks me to work less and relax more. Once you step into this profession,

whether by choice or force, you need to take it up seriously. It involves saving lives. I’m very particular about maintaining ethics. I ‘ve always had a vision of growing up. That said, nothing is possible without family support.