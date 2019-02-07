Lack of state policy for installing cell phone towers worry Chennai residents

Samuel Merigala and Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The colossal expansion of mobile networks and burgeoning telephone towers in the metro has become a perpetual cause of concern and sparked fear among residents due to its ill effects on health. But, due to lack of a structured State policy that will prevent the installation of such network towers in residential areas, their concerns have gone in vain, despite complaints to the local authorities. Recently, residents of Gandhi Nagar swung into action when they noticed a 70-foottall cell phone tower being built on a two-storey building in the neighbourhood’s Third Main Road.

Fearing the health concerns it could pose, residents opposed the construction and alerted local authorities. “Officials should first visit any site where a cellphone tower is going to be built. In this case, if authorities take a look they will know that the building has developed several cracks since it was constructed 30 years ago. It definitely cannot withstand such a giant structure,” said Gopalakrishnan V, a resident who has filed complaints with the CM special cell, CMDA and Corporation. Realising that they cannot oppose the installation of the tower on health grounds, residents shifted their attention to the effects that the tower could have on the dilapidated building, and managed to stall the erection of the tower. The owner of the building has not obtained a stability certificate from the Public Works Department (PWD) and a ‘No objection’ certificate from the local ‘Tehsildar’.

However, an online middleman connecting network providers to landowners claimed that the permissions were mere formalities. “All the permissions are taken care of by our company,” said the representative. While the residents of Gandhi Nagar have the structural liabilities of the building to lean on and stall the construction of the tower, residents of Chrompet are struggling to ward off a tower being built on an unapproved plot in Senthil Nagar. “This is a residential area with many children and we don’t want a tower in our area. We informed police and have managed to stall the construction temporarily,” said K Juliet, a resident of Senthil Nagar. “No government body in the state is ready to take up the responsibility to monitor the rampant erection of network towers.

There is no law which specifies the number of towers in an area, the distance between towers etc. Also, Tamil Nadu is one of the few states which lacks an overall policy to monitor this,” said MS Arunkumar, an advocate with Madras High Court, who plans to approach the court for a remedy. Cell phone towers emit high-frequency waves which are around 2000 Mhz, which is highly pervasive and doctors have expressed concerns over links between electromagnetic waves and cancer. “Though radiation is a carcinogen, we don’t have clinching evidence to confirm that radiation from such towers has ill-effects on one’s health,” said Dr Swaminathan, an oncologist at the Adyar Cancer Institute, emphasising the need for more studies in this area.