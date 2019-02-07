Home Cities Chennai

Lack of state policy for installing cell phone towers worry Chennai residents

The colossal expansion of mobile networks and burgeoning telephone towers in the metro has become a perpetual cause of concern and sparked fear among residents due to its ill effects on health.

Published: 07th February 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Phone towers emit high-frequency waves (Photo: EPS / Martin Louis)

By Samuel Merigala and Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The colossal expansion of mobile networks and burgeoning telephone towers in the metro has become a perpetual cause of concern and sparked fear among residents due to its ill effects on health. But, due to lack of a structured State policy that will prevent the installation of such network towers in residential areas, their concerns have gone in vain, despite complaints to the local authorities. Recently, residents of Gandhi Nagar swung into action when they noticed a 70-foottall cell phone tower being built on a two-storey building in the neighbourhood’s Third Main Road.

Fearing the health concerns it could pose, residents opposed the construction and alerted local authorities. “Officials should first visit any site where a cellphone tower is going to be built. In this case, if authorities take a look they will know that the building has developed several cracks since it was constructed 30 years ago. It definitely cannot withstand such a giant structure,” said Gopalakrishnan V, a resident who has filed complaints with the CM special cell, CMDA and Corporation. Realising that they cannot oppose the installation of the tower on health grounds, residents shifted their attention to the effects that the tower could have on the dilapidated building, and managed to stall the erection of the tower. The owner of the building has not obtained a stability certificate from the Public Works Department (PWD) and a ‘No objection’ certificate from the local ‘Tehsildar’.

However, an online middleman connecting network providers to landowners claimed that the permissions were mere formalities. “All the permissions are taken care of by our company,” said the representative. While the residents of Gandhi Nagar have the structural liabilities of the building to lean on and stall the construction of the tower, residents of Chrompet are struggling to ward off a tower being built on an unapproved plot in Senthil Nagar. “This is a residential area with many children and we don’t want a tower in our area. We informed police and have managed to stall the construction temporarily,” said K Juliet, a resident of Senthil Nagar. “No government body in the state is ready to take up the responsibility to monitor the rampant erection of network towers.

There is no law which specifies the number of towers in an area, the distance between towers etc. Also, Tamil Nadu is one of the few states which lacks an overall policy to monitor this,” said MS Arunkumar, an advocate with Madras High Court, who plans to approach the court for a remedy. Cell phone towers emit high-frequency waves which are around 2000 Mhz, which is highly pervasive and doctors have expressed concerns over links between electromagnetic waves and cancer. “Though radiation is a carcinogen, we don’t have clinching evidence to confirm that radiation from such towers has ill-effects on one’s health,” said Dr Swaminathan, an oncologist at the Adyar Cancer Institute, emphasising the need for more studies in this area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cell phone towers s

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp