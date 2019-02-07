Home Cities Chennai

Twisting treats 

The chef has also introduced karupatti (palm jaggery) tiramisu, pomegranate payasam and three-way vatalappam (custard pudding) with layers of jaggery, sugar and karupatti.  

Published: 07th February 2019 01:47 AM

(R-L) Black forest akkaravadisal (First on the right side), panchamrutham panacotta, rose falooda, pomogranate payasam, coconut saffron pudding and thirunelveli halwa ice cream

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Panchamrutham (a mix of five ingredients) panna cotta, black forest akkaravadisal (sweet made of rice and jaggery) and Thirunelveli halwa ice cream — sounds like a quirky combination to devour? Chef Koushik Shankar, popularly known for his fusion food, has recreated traditional regional specialties giving them a new avatar. 

Thirunelveli to tiramisu 

“By serving fusion desserts, we’re serving something familiar yet unique especially to the millennials. With teenagers at home, my inspiration starts right there. As a kid, my granddad would take me to iruttu kadai halwa place in Tirunelveli. The hot halwa would be taken straight off the kadai (pan). My granddad would get me biscuits to place the halwa on top of it so that I don’t burn my hand. We would also pair it up with mixture. The latest combination is with a scoop of ice cream. I have a responsibility in carrying forward the rich legacy of tastes to future generations in a new manner but by retaining their essence,” he said. The chef has also introduced karupatti (palm jaggery) tiramisu, pomegranate payasam and three-way vatalappam (custard pudding) with layers of jaggery, sugar and karupatti.  

While innovations are always welcome, a few believe that retaining the originality of flavours might expose people to the traditional way of consuming it. Rakesh Raghunathan of Puliogare Travels is one such. “By giving an aesthetic appeal and a new plating presentation, we might be altering the core of the recipe. Certain items are meant to be eaten in a rustic way. On the other hand, by reviving the items our grandparents consumed, we’re giving opportunities for seasonal produce, documenting and passing on these recipes and heritage behind them. It’s indeed a come-back,” he shares. 

Sweet experiments

Remember the divine combination of carrot halwa with vanilla ice cream or fried ice cream, that became a trend a few years back? If modern twists with western combinations are one way of seeing it then, there are street vendors and caterers trying to bring about innovation through just mix-and-match of available ingredients. Mango halwa, elaneer (tender coconut) payasam and dates adhirsam were a few that food lover Raman Krishnamachari came across during his travel around Tamil Nadu. He believes the ideology behind these innovations is to amalgamate several flavours without losing its authenticity. 

“Earlier there used to be regional uniqueness to traditional recipes and the taste would be easy to differentiate when duplicated. Even caste-wise specialties were famous, distinctly recognised and we’d be spoilt for choice. However, with changing trends, businesses need to establish themselves and people of middle-age, and the elderly are open to exploring,” said Raman, who documents local delicacies in his blog Thalai Vazhai Virundhu. 

Mouthful of flavours

Raman’s native is Tanjore and he grew up in Trichy and Madurai where Jigarthanda (similar to falooda) used to be a specialty. Over time, he started to observe varieties like elaneer soda, kavuni arisi (black glutinous) halwa, tutti frutti halwa and other combinations popping up in local markets. “I come across most of these surprising ideas at weddings. Recently, I had jalebi served with kulfi, and basundi with pista ice cream. It’s wonderful how hits and trials lead to the best combinations. The only way forward is to celebrate these delicacies considering the food trends have always followed a path of exploration,” he said.

