52-year-old goes to jail for abusing minor

A Mahila court here on Thursday sentenced a man to five years imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged nine.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

According to Special public prosecutor, Gowri Asokan, the convicted person G Munniappan, then aged 52, had touched the girl inappropriately when she was walking on the street. When she raised an alarm, he ran away and locals informed the girl’s mother.

Police booked Munniappan under Section 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court held that the prosecution had proved the charges against Munniappan beyond doubt. “Despite she being a child witness, she is capable of understanding the facts spoken by her. The victim child identified the accused when he was shown through video (conferencing facility),”  judge R N Manjula said in the order. The court also noted that the child had given a statement on the behaviour of the convict towards her.

Defence counsel argued there was a delay in filing the FIR. “The mother of the victim who is the complainant has stated in her evidence that she had given the complaint the same day of occurrence. But, it is not known why police registered it the next day,” counsel submitted.

The court dismissed the arguments of defence counsel. The court observed that the actions of the convict showed his only intention was to sexually assault the victim.The court sentenced Munniappan to five years simple imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. It also ordered that the victim be paid Rs 20,000 as interim compensation.

