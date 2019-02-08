Home Cities Chennai

A pop-up of many colours

New year, new pop-ups.

The event was launched by actress Khushbu and Neerja Malik  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : New year, new pop-ups. ‘Riot of colours’ is the theme of Madras Mela, the latest lifestyle exhibition in the city. The theme is evident from vintage bicycles in a variety of shades, graffitis on walls, brightly lit serial lights and a roofless auto adorned with garlands parked in the middle of Buva House at Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

The third edition offered a range of options in designs, accessor i e s , f o o d , a n d entertainment. “It took us three months to put together this pop-up. All the entrepreneurs are exhibiting their products for the first time and some are even launching their brands.

In the evenings, we will have a ramp walk by college students sporting the exhibition products. All of them are fresh faces who are passionate about making it big in the industry. There will also be gigs by a few performers,” said Femina Ibrahim, founder of the event, that was launched by actress Khushbu, Neerja Malik and Seema Ahmad. Dione, a month-old homemade chocolate brand, has on offer chocolates from Kodaikanal, in many flavours — mango, strawberry, honey and grapes being a few. They also have chocolate crunch, dark chocolate, nutty feasts and more.

Pastries and baked products are clearly the hot cakes at the exhibition. Numerous Instagram-based brands have put out a lavish spread of mousse, cheese cakes, cupcakes and cakesicles. There are also stalls that offer pastas, barbeques, and chaat. On the first day, Anandita Sundar, daughter of celebrity couple Khushbu and Sunder C launched Anmol.

“We’re self-taught make-up artists. We plan to organise four workshops during these two days for every day party and glam makeovers. Apart from this, we’ve also tied up with NGOs and offer free workshops for people there,” said Anandita who started the brand with her friend Fathima Zaina Fazal.

