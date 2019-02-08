Home Cities Chennai

Benefits of flaxseeds are immense

CHENNAI : Boho asymmetrical jackets, plaid crop tops, Madras checks handkerchief dress, and peplum side-pocketed cotton check tops. As you scroll down this Madurai-based Instagrammer’s page, Hooray, all your eyes can capture is a variety of cuts and patterns, and a riot of colours. The one-woman team behind the brand, R Kiruthika, started the page in December 2017 and steadily gained 2,236 followers initially.

With a degree in Architecture, this 25-year-old worked as an assistant professor in Ahmedabad and Dindigul for two years from 2016. “This profession gives me time to work during the weekend. My journey began when I started designing and stitching my clothes as a third-year student. Seeing the sewing machine at home was a constant motivation to not depend on my mother for tiny stitches. I work in small studio space at my terrace,” said Kiruthika who wants to open a store in the town. The designer primarily works with local sungudi and cotton fabrics. 

Her mother-child combo, mini ruffled tops for kids, hand-painted gowns and re-purposed saris are trending. “This old lehenga of my client was lying unused and they wanted it to turn it into a gown. We used the dupatta fabric and made a princess-cut pattern in order to match the main fabric and also to increase the size.  And now we got a complete party gown out of an old lehenga with minimal elimination of the beaded part,” she explained. She also specialises in making maxis, kurtas, overcoats, and palazzos from old saris.  

Kiruthika made her debut as an entrepreneur at a pop-up in Chennai, a month back and received a good response to her collection.  “Instagram is a great platform. Shortage of skilled labour is the problem in the town. Otherwise, all materials can be procured from local markets around temples.

Not many people are aware of the brand because of its only-online presence. I do see many coming out of their comfort zones and giving it a shot with exploring different attires. That said, I get most of the orders from other regions. Madurai citizens like the combinations but are hesitant to try them,” she said. 

Customisation is her specialty. Kiruthika is a self-trained designer, and learned most of the techniques through YouTube tutorials and attended a few workshops for blouse stitching and measurements.  “I’ve learned design methodology in architecture. Right from colour schemes to concepts, I have a clear picture and it helps in making everything from scratch,” said Kiruthika, who wants her designs to have a global appeal. For details call: 7708770703Instagram page: The Hooray handmade apparels

