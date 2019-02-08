Breaking bonds

KV Navya By

CHENNAI : Forty-three years since the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act (BLSA) of 1976 was passed on February 9, City Express meets survivors who are now committed to changing the lives of those in human bondage across the state.

Tree of life

First, she lost a child. Then, her only surviving son lost his two fingers. Kalpana’s life was a numb reality from 2011 to 2017. Past rejection, bleak future and painful present, her life was a melancholic song that she didn’t want to sing. Kalpana was in her early twenties when she joined her husband and his parents to work at a tree-cutting unit near Madhuranthakam in 2011. For six years, she worked as a bonded labourer. Prior to this, her family and she could barely make ends meet. The tree-cutting opportunity coaxed them to believe in the possibility of a slightly brighter future.

Their job was to cut trees, size them up in to logs and load them to be delivered to vendors. But, once they began working, the struggle for survival began. They did not have appropriate food or shelter. Recalling the hardscrabble days, Kalpana says, “I delivered both my babies when I was bonded. Tents were always waterlogged and there was no electricity.

We used to cook and eat in the night and save some for the following morning. But in the daylight, we used to find cockroaches in the food. So, food poisoning was common and my younger son fell sick when he was one-year-old. I begged the owner to let me go to a hospital, but he ruthlessly denied each time and because of this, my son died in the tent, in my arms.”

Life dealt her another blow when her older son lost two fingers while on the job. The owner refused to let them go to the hospital, let alone loan money for treatment. “We were whipped and verbally abused when we asked if we could leave work. A task as simple as going to market to buy necessities was monitored by the owner’s men,” she says, weeping.

Help came in May 2017. Kalpana’s and five other families working at the site were rescued by the District Revenue Department. Successful rehabilitation and timely access to government benefits (`1,000 is provided on the spot and `19,000 credited to bank accounts for their survival), made Kalpana a leader.

“Nobody should face what we went through. I hold bi-monthly meetings with rescued bonded labourers to learn about their needs and also, information about anybody suffering as bonded labour,” she shares.

Kalpana has helped rescue 103 bonded labourers from several parts of Tamil Nadu so far, ensured her community has ID cards including Aadhaar and ration. She works as a daily wage labourer now. Her son is in school studying in class five. “He wants to become a Revenue District Officer (RDO) and save other bonded labourers,” she shares.

Only freedom matters

“He used to hit us and our kids daily in the night. He asked us to bury kids who die of illnesses, like we would bury chickens and goats, in a ground nearby. We ate twice a week and slept two hours a day,” says Amulu Shankar, who was in bonded labour for over eight years along with her husband Balaraman Shankar at a wood-cutting unit near Pallavaram. They were rescued in March 2018.

“The owner gave us `1,000 in the beginning, but made fake documents stating that we had taken a loan of `15,000. We had nothing to support our argument. So we worked there for eight years from 2010 to 2018, till we were rescued,” says Shankar. They had four kids. Their eldest child, who was studying in class 8, was left behind at home with her grandmother, while the other three continued to be in human bondage.

“Our kids were forced to pick termites from wood daily. One day when one of them refused because the termites bit their hands and caused infections, the owner took my husband and dragged my eldest daughter from our home near Acharapakkam to the work site. She was forced to work from then,” recalls Amulu.The family was given a bucket of water once in three days to drink, wash and cook. They ate once in three days.

But destiny had other plans and the sun rose on the horizon for Amulu and her family. “After the rescue when we were given food, nothing else in the world mattered. It was not one but two packets of biryani,” says Amulu with her eyes gleaming.Shankar now works as a daily wage labourer, Amulu helps the bonded labour community by being part of the rescue operations and sensitisation process. They buy trees from owners of the field, cut wood and sell them. “This way we have a job and we can provide employment to others too.”

Cremating the past

Born into debt bondage, R Suresh spent 15 years of his life from 1993-2008 along with his wife and three children, confined to a rice mill near Kalpakkam to repay a loan of `8,000. One of his sons died at the site in 1995.

“We never got a break from work and one day when my four-year-old son was playing with a toy, it fell into a drum of water. In an attempt to take that out, even he toppled into the drum. We were so busy with work — if found not working we used to be whipped by our owner — that we found our son’s body only after it was bloated,” says a teary-eyed Suresh.The owner gave Suresh only `1,000 to cremate his son. He borrowed the remaining amount for the rituals from his relatives and friends.

“In 2008, one of the workers said that his relatives had complained to the police, who rescued us that day. At 2 pm when help came, I collapsed and wept my heart out. That was the happiest moment of my life,” says Suresh.But life after the rescue was not as welcoming. Suresh was rejected by his village, Nathankarigicheri near Kalpakkam, as the villagers feared they would also have to face the wrath of the rescued labourers’ owners.

He travelled to nearby villages to find jobs. After three years of unfailing attempt, in 2011, he sensitised the villagers — that bonded labour is not a willful choice. They finally accepted him. He now works at a marriage hall in his village. “Now we can afford all three meals per day and can sleep peacefully,” he says.

Kalpana, Suresh, Amulu and Shankar have no formal education, but it’s true that experience is the best teacher. They say, “Irrespective of whether we are educated or not when you go through something bad, you can convert that negative energy for your own good and emerge stronger. You will find a way that doesn’t involve pen and paper.”

Grit and determination

